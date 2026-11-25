Friends of the Earth (Hong Kong) has backed the government’s proposed Battery Traceability Mechanism, saying it could help keep electric-vehicle batteries within regulated recycling channels.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The proposed system would require suppliers, scheme operators, vehicle maintenance workshops, scrapyards, recyclers and vehicle owners to submit declarations based on their roles at different stages of a battery’s lifecycle. Depending on the stage, information could include battery identification numbers and weights, quantities distributed, vehicle chassis numbers and battery movements.

The environmental group said EV batteries are valuable and require complex handling procedures. Without a traceability system, batteries could be illegally dismantled, moved across borders without oversight or stored improperly, it warned.

In addition to the proposed electronic declaration system, Friends of the Earth (HK) also called for a public channel to release aggregated statistics to improve transparency and accountability. It urged the government to publish how the recycling levy is calculated, annual review findings and a breakdown of recycling costs, and to adjust the levy when needed.

The group called for tighter safety requirements at vehicle scrapyards and maintenance workshops to reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. It also urged the government to begin preparatory work promptly, including setting up a voluntary battery registration and tracking system by 2027 so major EV suppliers, repair workshops, scrapyards and recyclers can test the declaration process.

It said the government should also provide advance details of battery return-point locations, safety procedures and the levy calculation method so businesses and vehicle owners have time to prepare.