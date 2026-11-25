Whether the upcoming annual general meeting of Wang Fuk Court’s owners on December 8 will be the estate’s last depends on the progress of property acquisition, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said on Wednesday.

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Hop On Management Company Limited, the government-appointed administrator of Wang Fuk Court, will convene the meeting. The agenda includes a report on the estate’s financial position and a discussion and resolution on the appointment of an auditor for the 2026 financial year.

Mak said the decision to convene the meeting was in compliance with the Building Management Ordinance, which requires annual general meetings to be held at intervals of 12 to 15 months. Wang Fuk Court’s previous annual general meeting was held in September last year.

She added that as long as Hop On remained the estate’s appointed administrator, it would continue to fulfill its statutory duties and convene meetings as required by law.