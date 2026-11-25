Hong Kong Customs has dismantled a suspected cigarette smuggling and money laundering syndicate, seizing about 32 million illicit cigarettes with an estimated market value of HK$140 million and arresting five people.

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The syndicate is also suspected of laundering about HK$9.3 million in proceeds from its illicit tobacco trade.

Those arrested, three men and two women aged between 44 and 65, included the alleged mastermind, a director and an employee of a trading company linked to the syndicate, and two owners of a logistics company.

Customs officers uncovered the operation after intercepting seven cargo containers shipped from South Korea to Hong Kong between September and October last year.

The shipments had been declared as carrying metals or electrical appliances, but officers discovered large quantities of duty-not-paid cigarettes concealed inside. Subsequent investigations traced the suspected smuggling operation to the syndicate.

Further investigations revealed that the group allegedly operated bases in Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long under the guise of a trading firm and a logistics company. The Tsuen Wan premises served as the syndicate’s command center and transit warehouse.

The alleged mastermind ordered cigarettes from overseas, which were shipped to Hong Kong by sea and received by the logistics company in Yuen Long before being transported to Tsuen Wan for storage, repackaging and local distribution.

Customs conducted a series of operations between January and March this year, arresting the syndicate’s core members. Officials described the group as highly organized, with a “one-stop” supply chain covering cross-border smuggling, storage, repackaging and distribution.

To evade anti-money laundering scrutiny, the syndicate allegedly used the trading company as a front, conducted transactions in cash and deposited the illicit proceeds into bank accounts in multiple batches.

