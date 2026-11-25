Castle Peak Hospital will open its doors to the public next Saturday (Dec 5) to mark its 65th anniversary, raising mental health awareness by welcoming visitors to walk through its stories.

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Themed “Resilience and Inclusion”, the open day will be curated to immerse visitors in the world of mental healthcare. Five distinct zones — each blending history, science, and the arts — will transform the campus into a living museum. Organizers hope guests will leave with not only a deeper understanding of mental health challenges, but also a renewed sense of empathy for those who face them.

Among the highlights are guided tours led by passionate staff who share personal anecdotes, exhibitions featuring rare artifacts from the hospital’s archives, engaging health talks centered on building resilience, hands-on booth activities, and lively stage performances that spotlight the talents of both patients and caregivers.

The open day runs from 10 am to 4 pm, with the last entry at 3.30pm. Admission is free, and no registration is required.