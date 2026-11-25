Hong Kong teachers would be required to obtain practicing certificates every three school years under a proposed legislative amendment, with those convicted of national security offenses facing permanent deregistration.

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Secretary for Education Christine Choi Yuk-lin introduced the bill for its second reading at the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Under the proposal, all schoolteachers would be required to apply for a practicing certificate every three school years, subject to approval by the Permanent Secretary for Education.

To accommodate schools’ operational needs, the Education Bureau proposes exempting short-term substitute teachers employed for no more than 30 school days within a six-month period and no more than five consecutive school days at any one school.

Teachers would also be required to complete 60 hours of continuing professional development within the 36 months preceding their application, with the permanent secretary empowered to specify the detailed requirements through a Gazette notice.

Each application would cost HK$1,130 on a cost-recovery basis, with the fee subject to periodic review and adjustment.

Choi said a one-year transitional period would be provided, with the new requirements taking effect in September 2028, at the start of the 2028/29 school year.

The permanent secretary would also maintain a register of teachers holding valid practicing certificates, which would be available for public inspection in a manner determined by the permanent secretary.

The bill also establishes a mechanism for handling the registration of teachers convicted of national security offenses, which Choi said was intended to uphold public confidence in the profession.

She said such offenses, regardless of the severity of the penalty imposed, inevitably raised questions about teachers’ character and values.

To safeguard students’ well-being, teachers convicted of national security offenses would have their registration automatically canceled and be permanently barred from reapplying for registration, with no mechanism for appeal.

Choi said the bill incorporated feedback gathered from stakeholders since consultations began last September and urged lawmakers to support the proposed legislation.

Three-year validity period appropriate, education official says

In an online post, Deputy Secretary for Education Verena Lau Wing-yin addressed concerns over maintaining teacher quality under the existing lifelong registration system, noting that the proposal was drawn up after studying overseas regulatory frameworks and local professional standards.

Lau defended the three-school-year validity period as appropriate, saying it aligned with schools’ operational cycles and education policies while being consistent with practicing certificate requirements in other professions.

She added that the government was exploring the development of an electronic platform to make it easier for schools and teachers to complete registration procedures and monitor professional development progress.

Teachers who have been away from the profession for a period would also be eligible to apply for a practicing certificate, provided they meet the statutory requirements.