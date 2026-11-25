No-show rates at Hong Kong’s Child Assessment Service reached as high as 25 percent, prompting the Audit Commission to call for closer monitoring of missed appointments.

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The findings were published in the watchdog’s latest report on Wednesday, covering seven child assessment centers operated by the Department of Health and one run by the Hospital Authority.

According to the commission, no-show rates at the department’s centers between 2023 and 2025 ranged from 11 to 13 percent for professional assessments of children under 12, and from 13 to 16 percent for further professional assessments.

At the Hospital Authority’s center, no-show rates for further professional assessments of children under six ranged from 19 to 25 percent between the 2023/24 and 2025/26 financial years.

The commission found that neither the department nor the authority maintained management information on the reasons for missed appointments.

The watchdog also called for closer monitoring of performance indicators at child assessment centers after finding that the department’s facilities fell short of their target of completing assessments within six months.

The centers recorded achievement rates of between 61 and 73 percent, against a target of 90 percent.

Separately, an organization was found to have breached the Child Care Services Regulations by charging fees exceeding the approved amount.

While the center said the additional charges covered two subsidized meals provided during service hours, there was no documentary evidence that it had sought approval from the Social Welfare Department.

The commission said there was room for improvement in ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and fee-charging principles.

The report also identified an overall surplus in the training subsidy for children on the waiting list for subvented preschool rehabilitation services in each of the past five years.

The commission recommended strengthening oversight of subsidy utilization and improving record-keeping on the use of services.

The Social Welfare Department, Department of Health and Hospital Authority agreed with the audit recommendations.