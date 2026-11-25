Hong Kong patients participating in the primary healthcare co-care network will be able to access 151 medicines at up to 90 percent below market prices from December 30, as authorities roll out a new Community Drug Formulary.

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The Health Bureau announced on Wednesday that family doctors participating in the network would prescribe medicines from the formulary, which will replace the basic-tier drug list under the Chronic Disease Co-Care Scheme.

The formulary adds five patented medicines and 33 generic drugs to the existing list, expanding coverage beyond chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension to include urological, ophthalmic and dermatological conditions.

The government aims to expand the formulary to between 200 and 400 medicines in the longer term.

The formulary is divided into three tiers, with Tier 1 currently comprising 146 non-patented medicines and Tier 2 covering five patented drugs. Tier 3, reserved for special medicines, does not yet contain any items.

Under the scheme, patients requiring medication will pay a drug co-payment in addition to their consultation fee.

Tier 1 medicines will cost HK$2 per item per week, while Tier 2 medicines will cost HK$30 per item per week.

The bureau said a non-patented cholesterol-lowering drug that typically costs between HK$120 and HK$160 for a four-week supply would cost just HK$8 under the formulary.

A commonly prescribed patented diabetes drug, which costs between HK$300 and HK$570 for a four-week supply at market prices, would cost HK$120.

To ease the financial burden on patients with chronic conditions, the government will provide each network participant with an annual subsidy of HK$200, which will be deducted directly from their co-payments for Tier 1 medicines.

The bureau said the subsidy would generally cover most or all of the medication costs for patients who take a single Tier 1 generic drug on a long-term basis.