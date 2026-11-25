The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA) celebrated its 66th Annual Fellowship Dinner and Sustainability Award Presentation Ceremony in a high-profile event that brought together top business leaders and government officials.

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Held at the Hopewell Hotel on Tuesday (Nov 24), the event featured Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu as Guest of Honour.

John Lee speaking at the event

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges speaking at the event

In his opening address, HKMA chairperson Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges spoke about Hong Kong's new era of development, referencing the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the city’s inaugural Five-Year Plan. He reaffirmed HKMA’s dedication to advancing government objectives, including attracting international talent, deepening integration with the Greater Bay Area, and accelerating the Northern Metropolis development.

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of Charter Memberships to 11 prominent companies—among them Kai Tak Sports Park, Kee Wah Bakery, Lenovo, and Ping An Digital Bank—in recognition of their corporate excellence.

The HKMA Sustainability Award 2026, now in its eighth year, was also presented during the ceremony. The award, which honors organizations for exemplary sustainable business practices, attracted entries from across Asia this year and introduced a new Campaign Award to spotlight impactful initiatives.

The “Sustainability Leader of the Year” award was presented to Melanie Kwok, deputy general manager (Sustainability & Innovation) at Sino Land.

Swire Properties received the “Gold Award” in the Campaign Awards category and the “Grand Award” in the Organization Awards category.

Melanie Kwok of the Sino Land received the 'Sustainability Leader of the Year' award.

Swire Properties won the Gold Award for the Campaign Awards category.

Swire Properties won the Grand Award for the Organization Awards category.

Meanwhile, Wheelock Properties won the “Distinction Award” in the Large-sized Organization category and the “Silver Award” for Sustainability Initiative.