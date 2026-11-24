Tam Jai International has joined hands with Nan Fung Group’s innovation platform, The Mills Fabrica, and local social enterprise Rhys Workshop to repurpose retired frontline uniforms into eco-friendly baseball caps.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The cross-sector sustainability initiative gives discarded garments from flagship brands TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian a second life while creating meaningful employment opportunities for grassroots women.

The upcycled headwear will make its public debut at the Clockenflap Music and Art Festival in early December, where the restaurant group serves as an official partner. The project represents an effort by the homegrown restaurant chain to extend its cultural footprint beyond dining, integrating circular economy principles and community development into Hong Kong’s broader cultural scene.

Turning aprons and T-shirts into circular fashion

The upcycling process combines retired workwear with reclaimed textiles to create a distinctive fashion piece. The brim of each cap is crafted from retired TamJai T-shirt uniforms, the crown is constructed from recycled denim, and the adjustable rear strap is fashioned from retired SamGor staff aprons.

A joint research and development team from The Mills Fabrica and Rhys Workshop spent months testing material elasticity, thickness, and durability to ensure the garments could be seamlessly deconstructed and reassembled.

Paying homage to the chain’s signature dining experience, each cap features three dangling chili charms that signify the popular "one-third mild" spice tier from the brand's iconic 10-level heat scale. The front of the cap showcases embroidered lettering reading "Made in Hong Kong, Made to Move," accompanied by logos representing the group's dining concepts.

Social enterprise empowers underprivileged women

The production of the caps was spearheaded by Rhys Workshop, a Lai Chi Kok-based social enterprise and sewing studio that provides vocational training and flexible employment for marginalized community members, including underprivileged women and individuals with disabilities.

Beyond diverting textile waste from local landfills, the initiative generated measurable community empowerment benefits through Nan Fung Group’s "Net Positive Lease" framework. According to a post-project impact evaluation, all participating workers reported measurable gains in professional workplace skills, such as communication, teamwork, and time management.

In addition, 75 percent showed improvements in industrial sewing and cap-making techniques, while 83 percent expressed increased confidence in taking on future commercial manufacturing projects.

Charine Lau, chair of the ESG committee and group quality assurance director at Tam Jai International, noted that repurposing staff attire honors the company’s front-of-house workforce—affectionately known locally as "TamJai Jeh Jeh"—while advancing food safety standards and corporate sustainability pillars.

Cintia Nunes, general manager and head of Asia at The Mills Fabrica, emphasized that the collaboration demonstrates how commercial landlords, corporate tenants, and social enterprises can turn sustainability targets into actionable, community-focused circular products.

Debut at Clockenflap and global expansion

The upcycled caps will be showcased from December 4 to 6 at the Clockenflap Music and Art Festival, highlighting Hong Kong's homegrown culinary heritage alongside contemporary green design.

The initiative follows earlier environmental collaborations between the two corporate groups, including a food-waste reduction study that explored upcycling surplus pork belly.

Tam Jai International currently operates more than 260 outlets spanning Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, and continues to introduce revamped store concepts and updated staff uniforms as part of its ongoing international expansion.