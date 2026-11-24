Joypolis Sports Hong Kong is marking its second anniversary at the Kai Tak Sports Park with a major winter collaboration featuring the beloved franchise Angry Birds. Scheduled to roll out in late November and extend through Christmas and the New Year, the festive campaign arrives just ahead of the theatrical release of The Angry Birds Movie 3.

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Spanning the venue’s 30,000-square-foot indoor space, the multi-themed celebration combines interactive athletic gaming, movie-inspired culinary creations, and exclusive retail merchandise designed for families and casual fans alike.

Real-life slingshot contests and giant character inflatables

The anniversary takeover integrates characters from the upcoming film directly into the park’s primary activity zones, including the Ninja Dojo, Sonic Stadium, and Future Arena. Oversized inflatable character spheres representing Red, Chuck, Bomb, and the mischievous Pigs are situated across the facility to greet guests and provide seasonal photo opportunities.

Drawing inspiration from the original physics-based mobile game, the venue has also built a life-sized projection target challenge. Participants test their coordination and throwing accuracy by launching birds toward designated openings in simulated game environments.

Successful competitors can earn character dining packages and limited memorabilia from the on-site restaurant, while the headline character Red will make surprise pop-up appearances on select dates for meet-and-greet sessions.

Parent-child competitions and exclusive anniversary prizes

Festivities will officially kick off on November 24 with a dedicated family fan challenge. The afternoon event invites parents and children to team up and tackle collaborative skill courses, workshops, and obstacle challenges.

Contestants can compete for commemorative trophies, dining vouchers, branded gift packs, and vintage collectible mobile phones that pay homage to the era when the mobile game first swept the globe.

Participating families will also receive complimentary access to the park’s broader array of interactive sports attractions throughout the day.

Themed culinary delights at Hungry Tiger Hidden Dragon

On the fourth floor of the Kai Tak Sports Park Health and Wellness Centre, the Hungry Tiger Hidden Dragon restaurant and bar has been transformed into a fully themed dining establishment decorated with film backdrops and installations.

The seasonal menu offers character-inspired fare, such as artisanal pizzas resembling Red, colorful steamed dim sum buns shaped like the iconic green pigs, Wagyu burgers, and specialty beverages.

Guests ordering selected snacks, main courses, desserts, or drinks will receive limited-edition collectible gifts, including branded folders, character pins, keychains, and themed coasters.

The venue is also introducing a dedicated 3-person family set meal, while visitors wearing same-day park wristbands can enjoy a 12 percent discount on standard menu selections and à la carte promotional items.

Ticketing packages and seasonal access passes

To commemorate the milestone, special promotional packages will become available starting November 25. An entry bundle starting at HK$348 includes a two-hour full admission ticket, restaurant dining coupons, and a movie merchandise gift set containing a tote bag, metal badge, paper hat, and stickers.

Visitors may also purchase an optional upgrade for HK$235 that provides an additional two-hour admission pass and two themed specialty beverages.

For families seeking regular winter activity during the extended school holidays, the facility is offering 30-day and 60-day unlimited challenge passes priced at HK$699 and HK$999, respectively.

These passes grant one entry per day throughout the validity period, allowing repeat visitors to enjoy the climate-controlled indoor athletic park across the entire holiday season.