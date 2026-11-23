Hong Kong Baptist University held its 70th Anniversary Gala Dinner at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday, bringing together more than 1,800 guests including government officials, social and business leaders, academic partners, supporters and members of the HKBU community.

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The dinner, themed "Origin, Innovation, Future," reflected on the university's achievements over seven decades and its commitment to a new chapter of development.

Guests and speeches

Guests included Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin, Executive Council members, University Grants Committee chairman Tim Lui, former HKBU council chairmen and presidents emeritus, alongside HKBU Council and Court chairman Dr Kennedy Wong, deputy chairman Dr Sunny Chai, treasurer Kevin Liem and President Professor Alex Wai.

In his welcome remarks, Dr Wong thanked all those who contributed to HKBU over the past 70 years, noting the university was founded in 1956 on a belief in education and service guided by the spirit of "Faith and Perseverance." He said HKBU is committed to supporting the nation's goal of building a leading country in education under the 2024-2035 master plan, translating research into practical solutions.

Chan said the government is committed to Hong Kong's rise as an international education and talent hub, highlighting the three university towns of the Northern Metropolis and noting HKBU has a strategic plan for participation.

Professor Wai said HKBU has grown from a single campus to a presence across the region, including Beijing Normal-Hong Kong Baptist University in Zhuhai, and remains committed to strengthening the "Study in Hong Kong" brand.

Flag presentation and performances

A highlight was a video of Dr Wong receiving a national flag presented by the Beijing municipal government, which was raised at Tiananmen Square on March 5, 2026 — HKBU's Founder's Day.

Staff and students from HKBU's seven faculties and schools, as well as BNBU, performed music, dance and other acts.

HKBU was founded in 1956 as a post-secondary college, became a university in 1994 and established BNBU in Zhuhai in 2005.