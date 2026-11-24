Citygate Outlets has teamed up with peanut butter brand SKIPPY for a Christmas-themed campaign featuring six baking-themed photo spots and three interactive games, running until January 3, 2027.

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The Treats Bakery installation, located at the mall's G/F entrance and L2 atrium, features oversized baking-themed displays, including giant toast, a reindeer-shaped bread roll and a four-meter-tall oven.

Visitors can take part in three interactive baking challenges and receive a limited-edition Christmas headband upon completing all three missions, while stocks last.

Four eateries – Blue Bottle Coffee, Cinnabon, Cupping Room Coffee Roasters and Shake Shack – are also offering limited-time SKIPPY peanut butter creations, including a peanut butter waffle, a chocolate peanut butter cinnamon roll and a caramel peanut butter latte.

Other highlights include limited-edition milk and peanut butter churros from Bunny Churros on selected weekends and public holidays, and a PizzaExpress pizza-making workshop on December 6 and 12 to 13.

CLUB CG members can also redeem Venchi chocolate gift boxes and mall e-vouchers with designated spending from December 1 to 27.