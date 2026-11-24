The ex-husband of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Tuesday that he offered to testify against his father in return for immunity from prosecution.

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The testimony came as Alex Kwong Kong-chi continued to testify in his own defense as the murder trial entered its 44th day. Kwong told the court he had written to police offering to give evidence against his father, Kwong Kau, as an immunity witness — an offer police said they needed time to consider.

When asked whether his offer was an attempt to avoid prosecution, Alex Kwong insisted that he simply wanted to tell the truth, saying he is willing to testify against his father.

Responding to claims that police had rejected his immunity witness request, Alex Kwong said police had deceived him during interviews and altered or omitted substantial portions of his statements.

Under cross-examination, he denied knowing when his elder brother, Kwong Kong-kit, contacted Jenny Li Sui-heung to arrange school pickups for the children on the day of Choi's murder. He also stated that he could not recall how long it took to drive from the Tolo Highway to a car park in Tai Mei Tuk, explaining that he had been talking to Choi in the car.

When pressed on whether Choi was already dead when Anthony Kwong called Li at around 3 pm at the car park, Alex Kwong denied it. He also denied persistently trying to evade responsibility by shifting blame onto others.

The court also heard that Tam Chak-kwan, father of Choi's ex-husband Tam Fong-chiun, gave Choi large sums of money, some of which she used to support the education of her children with Kwong and the Kwong family's living expenses.

Kwong clarified the family spending, saying he had also contributed financially and that it was impossible to say whose money covered which costs.

Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and his elder brother Anthony Kwong are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three deny murder but have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.