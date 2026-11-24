Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying will return to Earth after completing an in-orbit crew rotation, following the launch of the Shenzhou-24 manned spacecraft scheduled for 8.18am tomorrow.

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China Manned Space Agency spokesman Zhang Jingbo, who is also director general of the agency's general planning bureau, said Lai, who served as a payload specialist during the Shenzhou-23 mission for nearly six months, successfully completed various tasks in space science research, technological experiments, and science popularization.

Zhang said Lai worked closely with her crewmates and ground researchers to complete multiple scientific experiments.

During extravehicular activities, Lai operated the robotic arm from inside the cabin to support astronauts Zhu Yangzhu and Zhang Zhiyuan. Her assistance helped the two crewmates smoothly complete tasks including solar wing repairs and the installation of space debris protection devices.

Zhang said Lai acted as a space teacher alongside her crewmates during the "Tiangong Class" Hong Kong and Macao Designated Session. Through a space-to-ground link, they demonstrated microgravity experiments to young people and introduced how astronauts conduct scientific research aboard the space station.

Zhang added that the session allowed compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao to directly understand the achievements of the nation's space program, fostering patriotism and drawing an enthusiastic response.