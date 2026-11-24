A DAB lawmaker has called on the government to speed up plans to criminalize bid-rigging in building maintenance projects after an interdepartmental task force dismantled another syndicate involving contracts worth more than HK$130 million.

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Lawmaker Jody Kwok Fu-yung said on Tuesday that the latest enforcement operation had produced significant results and demonstrated the benefits of intelligence sharing and coordinated action among government agencies.

The joint task force to combat bid-rigging in building maintenance and renovation projects announced on Monday that it had arrested 97 people in its second round of Operation UNITEDEDGE.

The suspected syndicate was linked to major maintenance and renovation projects involving 15 housing estates or residential buildings across Hong Kong, with contracts totaling more than HK$130 million.

Kwok said the operation also targeted illegal activities linked to triad members, helping disrupt funding streams used to support other criminal activities.

The task force is led by the Security Bureau and comprises the Police Force, Independent Commission Against Corruption and Competition Commission.

Kwok said the cross-departmental approach had improved intelligence sharing, while officers attending owners’ corporation meetings to explain common bid-rigging tactics had helped raise awareness among property owners.

However, she said enforcement alone would not address the problem at its root and urged the government to proceed as soon as possible with plans to make serious bid-rigging in building maintenance projects a criminal offense.

The government announced last month that it planned to amend the Competition Ordinance to criminalize four types of serious anti-competitive conduct related to building maintenance tenders, including bid-rigging, price-fixing, market sharing and output restrictions.

Kwok also called for the early implementation of a pre-qualified list mechanism for building maintenance contractors to give property owners greater protection when selecting firms.

She said some owners had previously been reluctant to report suspected bid-rigging because they feared retaliation from criminal groups.

The task force established a 24-hour anti-bid-rigging hotline, 182 000, earlier this month, together with a reward mechanism. Information provided through the hotline is treated as strictly confidential.

Kwok said the arrangements could encourage property owners, industry professionals and others with knowledge of suspected wrongdoing to come forward, giving authorities access to information that might otherwise be difficult to obtain.

The government said the hotline had already provided key intelligence for the latest operation, while task force officers had also gathered information by attending owners’ corporation meetings.

