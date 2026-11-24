Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki said 29 recommendations from the Independent Committee into the deadly Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po have been implemented, with the remaining measures expected to roll out next year.

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Speaking on a radio program on Tuesday after briefing Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu yesterday, Chan said 90 percent of the 120 recommendations are ready for implementation next year, while the remaining 14 require industry consultation.

Completed measures include conducting building maintenance block by block, banning access openings in escape routes, and requiring fire-retardant scaffolding nets. Chan said he will convene a steering committee every four to six weeks to review progress and has ordered departments to submit blueprints.

To tackle bid-rigging in building maintenance, Chan said a newly formed interdepartmental task force has arrested over 160 people in two operations involving more than HK$200 million.

Chan said authorities plan to amend the Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance to compel suspects to give statements and allow the freezing of assets of companies involved in bid-rigging, adding that owners' corporations have become more alert.

Separately, Chan said the government will not organize a first-anniversary memorial event for the fire, nor will it obstruct public mourning, though law enforcement will act against any online incitement to cause trouble.

Regarding civil service accountability, Chan said he estimated that 40 to 50 officers would face investigation under the two-tier investigation mechanism after interviewing 100 staff. A report is due in January, with severe cases facing dismissal or compulsory retirement.