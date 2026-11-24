Hong Kong households could face higher power bills next year, with sources saying CLP Power and Hongkong Electric are proposing increases of 1.8 percent and 7.9 percent respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The news comes as the two utilities are set to announce next year's tariffs on Tuesday after presenting their annual review to a Legislative Council panel.

Driven by volatile international oil prices, CLP Power and HK Electric have risen more than 20 percent and 50 percent respectively since the start of the year.

CLP's fuel charge climbed from 39.4 cents per kilowatt-hour in January to 47.4 cents in November, while HK Electric's rose from 35.4 cents to 55.1 cents.

In response to media inquiries, chief executive of the World Green Organisation William Yu Yuen-ping said oil prices are forecast to stay elevated next year, with some analysts warning of demand outpacing supply.

He expects little relief in the first half of 2027 and predicts the two utilities' fuel adjustments will be higher next year than this year.

Ahead of the review at the Legislative Council, CLP said it would allocate HK$250 million from its Community Energy Saving Fund to community support programs next year.

Of the fund, HK$80 million will go to underprivileged households, marking a 30 percent increase from last year.



Similarly, HK Electric has set aside HK$78 million to support the city’s vulnerable groups, offering HK$1000 electricity subsidies to eligible subdivided-flat tenants and HK$200 cash vouchers to 10,000 low-income households.

Electricity prices in Hong Kong comprise two main components, namely the Basic Tariff Rate and the Fuel Clause Charge (FCC), together known as the Net Tariff Rate.

The Basic Tariff covers operating costs, standard fuel costs and profits, while the FCC passes fuel-price changes through to consumers.

Residents might see reduced Net Tariff Rates in any particular year if the power companies offer a special rebate.