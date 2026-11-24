The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has opened the Martin Ka Shing Lee Innovation Building, which houses three State Key Laboratories and a deep-tech start-up incubation hub to advance frontier research and entrepreneurship.

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Located near the campus’s southern entrance and adjacent to the Lee Shau Kee Campus and Lee Shau Kee Business Building, the eight-storey facility includes a lower ground floor and covers about 10,000 square meters. It serves as a base for cutting-edge research infrastructure, supporting fields including life sciences, artificial intelligence, robotics, the low-altitude economy and aerospace technologies.

Located near the southern entrance of the campus, adjacent to the Lee Shau Kee Campus and Lee Shau Kee Business Building, the eight-story facility rises from the lower ground floor and spans a gross floor area of approximately 10,000 square meters.

The building houses three State Key Laboratories, namely the State Key Laboratory of Nervous System Disorders, the State Key Laboratory of Displays & Opto-Electronics, and the State Key Laboratory of Climate Resilience for Coastal Cities. The facility is also home to major research platforms, including the Low Altitude Economy Research Center and the Center for AI Robotics in Space Sustainability.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Henderson Land Group chairman Martin Lee Ka-shing said he envisioned the building as a major platform for interdisciplinary research and start-up incubation that would help drive Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development.

Noting that a footbridge links the facility to the adjacent Lee Shau Kee Business Building, Lee said the connection symbolized the shared commitment to education of two generations of his family. He added that he remained dedicated to carrying forward the philanthropic legacy of his father, Lee Shau-kee.

President Ip says, 'The opening of the Martin Ka Shing Lee Innovation Building not only opens a new chapter in HKUST's development but also embodies the enduring partnership between the University and the Lee family.'

HKUST president Nancy Ip Yuk-yu thanked the Lee family and the Lee Shau Kee Foundation for their longstanding support, saying the opening marks a new chapter for the university and reflects a deep partnership with the family. She added that the building would foster interdisciplinary collaboration, accelerate research translation and strengthen ties across industry, academia and research.

Beyond research facilities, the fifth floor houses HKUST InnoBay, the university’s first incubation hub dedicated to deep-tech start-ups. Combining co-working spaces, venture incubation and networking platforms, the hub has already attracted more than 30 deep-tech ventures nurtured by the university.

Working with UniVenture, an innovation and entrepreneurship initiative supported by a personal donation from Martin Lee, the hub will provide promising start-ups with financing solutions, mentorship and access to industry networks.