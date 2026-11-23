Henderson Land Development’s landmark Central Yards development has become the first Hong Kong project to claim the Office Future Projects category at the World Architecture Festival (WAF), besting more than 630 entries from across the globe.

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Established in 2008, the annual World Architecture Festival is recognized as one of the international architectural community's premier gatherings, widely referred to as the "Oscars of architecture."

This year’s edition drew over 630 international submissions across four primary divisions: Completed Buildings, Future Projects, Interior Design, and Landscape Design.

Shortlisted architectural teams presented their blueprints in person to an international panel of judges and fielded live inquiries during the competition.

With forward-looking planning, innovative design, a people-centric layout and sustainability principles, Central Yards stood out with its roughly 400-meter "bridge" concept.

Conceived as Central's first and longest large-scale "groundscraper," the project aims to seamlessly bridge Hong Kong’s new Central waterfront with the core central business district while reshaping the Victoria Harbour skyline.

Once fully realized, the mixed-use development will feature prime Grade A office accommodations, experiential retail, expansive public green parklands, a Broadway-caliber theater, and diverse event venues, establishing a dynamic commercial, cultural, and lifestyle hub on the harborfront.

First phase expected to open next year

To date, Central Yards has garnered 27 architectural, environmental, and wellness accolades and certifications both locally and internationally. The development’s initial phase is scheduled for completion in 2027, with the second phase targeted for delivery in 2032.

The global accolade adds further momentum to the landmark development, following British fashion designer Kim Jones OBE’s announcement that he will launch his debut global retail flagship at Central Yards.

As part of Henderson Land's 50th-anniversary celebration, a public exhibition showcasing the planning and design concepts of Central Yards is currently open free of charge at The Henderson in Central through late February.