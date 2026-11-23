The husband of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung knew about her ongoing sexual relationship with her ex-husband and wanted the three of them to live together, the High Court heard on Monday.

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The testimony came as Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi continued to take the stand in his own defense as the high-profile murder trial entered its 43rd day.

Complicated relationship between the trio since a young age

Kwong told the court that Choi was his first lover, but Choi had been in a relationship before they became a couple.

He confirmed that he had continued his sexual relationship with Choi after their divorce, which he believed her husband, Chris Tam Fong-chun, also knew about. “Tam had wanted the three of us to live together since childhood and had proposed a three-way relationship after the divorce,” Kwong added.

Kwong said he rejected the idea, describing the bond among the three as "like family" yet "complicated, hard to explain."

Tensions over children

The court also heard that there were tight tensions between Choi and her former father-in-law Kwong Kau over the children's care after a fever incident in mid 2022.

Kwong said the incident had intensified Choi’s disapproval of Kwong Kau’s interactions with the children, noting that the duo’s next meeting was not until February 21, 2023– the date of the alleged offense.

When asked about the claim that Choi scolded Kwong’s family for allowing Kwong Kau to visit the grandchildren on the first day of Lunar New Year, Kwong said he could not remember.

He strongly denied the suggestion that his account of Choi raising the Lunar New Year dispute in the car a month later was fabricated, insisting she spoke about it constantly.

Recounting the day of the alleged offense, Kwong said he and Choi were in a car driven by Anthony Kwong Kong-kit when Choi said she would take their son for afternoon tea after meeting her friend Ava.

He said he did not know the details and knew only that they were going to Central, and described her relationship with Ava as superficial.



Sale authorization threat

On his earlier claim that his father would not cooperate if barred from seeing the grandchildren, Kwong said it referred to the sale of the Kadoorie Hill flat, the children's education and other family matters.

When asked how his father could withhold cooperation, Kwong admitted he was not sure, but believed Kwong Kau had mentioned revoking the sale authorization during a tea meeting between the two of them.

He confirmed Choi knew Kwong Kau could block the sale and believed she understood this meant the authorization could be canceled.

He added that Choi became agitated when the matter was raised and demanded to see Kwong Kau immediately, fearing he would set a bad example for the next generation and insisting he must not see the grandchildren again.

When Kwong refused Choi's request to call his father, she asked Anthony to call and arrange a meeting with Kwong Kau, who was then in Tai Po.

He said Choi then asked his mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, to pick up her daughter from school, noting he did not notice any change in the route.



Kwong Kau never admitted to having a mistress

Regarding Choi’s claim that Kwong Kau was having a late-life affair, Alex Kwong claimed he learned of it only after his brother found messages and a seduction video from the mistress on their father's phone.

He said the news was hidden from Jenny Li and added that the video might still be on his phone.



Brother returns from the US for the family

Under cross-examination, Kwong agreed that his elder brother returned to Hong Kong from the US to help care for the family after Kwong was arrested on a theft charge in February 2015.

However, he clarified that the sibling-like bond between Anthony and Choi was not due to his assistance with the children, but rather reflected a close family relationship in which they both respected him as an elder.

Kwong also confirmed he returned to Hong Kong during Lunar New Year but skipped family gatherings to avoid relatives' questions, agreeing with the suggestion that he did not want people to know he was in the city.

Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and his elder brother Anthony Kwong are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three deny murder but have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.