One of Hong Kong’s most prestigious elite secondary schools has launched an inquiry after self-recorded videos of a student wearing school uniform, posing with alcohol and vaping went viral on social media.

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Diocesan Girls’ School (DGS) confirmed on Monday that, based on the school uniform seen in the circulating images and footage, the teenager appears to be an enrolled student. The school stated that management has contacted the girl and her parents to follow up on the matter seriously.

Clips trigger heated debate over student conduct and school reputation

The controversy surfaced when a netizen reposted the student’s photos and self-recorded clips onto the social media platform Threads on Monday.

The user identified the girl as a DGS student and questioned whether wearing school uniform while engaging in smoking and drinking damaged the school’s longstanding reputation and ethos.

The circulating materials, originally shared on the student’s personal Instagram and Douyin accounts, included a clip of her dressed in her school uniform, alongside an image displaying a cigarette lighter and alcoholic beverages.

Another 11-second video, believed to have been filmed inside her residence, showed the teenager inhaling from an electronic cigarette and blowing dense clouds of smoke from both sides of her mouth, leading netizens to label her a "human smoke locomotive."

In the clip, the student applied facial beauty filters and performed popular hand-dance gestures, appearing unconcerned about the illicit nature of the activity.

Netizen reactions divided as original post removed

The footage ignited intense discussion online. Some commenters argued that because the incident involved e-cigarettes, members of the public should report the matter directly to the school regardless of whether the act took place on or off campus.

Others expressed disbelief at the student’s decision to publish incriminating content on public platforms, with some jokingly comparing her behavior to the well-known local internet trope of rebellious schoolgirls.

However, a significant portion of netizens urged moderation and leniency, maintaining that if the vaping did not occur within school grounds, neither the public nor educators should impose disproportionate penalties.

Amid mounting attention and polarized debate, the original poster subsequently deleted the thread.

Second e-cigarette scandal involving local students in recent months

The incident marks the latest social media scandal involving Hong Kong secondary school students and e-cigarettes. It follows a widely publicized case in which six female students from Po Leung Kuk Yao Ling Sun College in Tsuen Wan were filmed sharing an e-cigarette, drawing heavy public condemnation after the footage circulated online.

Hong Kong implemented a blanket ban on the import, promotion, manufacture, sale, and commercial possession of alternative smoking products—including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products—in April 2022, while authorities continue to step up public health campaigns targeting adolescent smoking.