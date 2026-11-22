Witnesses said two people fled the car and passers-by tried unsuccessfully to stop them after their car mounted a pavement in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday afternoon, killing one man and injuring three others.

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According to reports from the scene, the BMW first struck a lamppost near Minden Row before colliding with a light goods vehicle on Hart Avenue. The car continued down the road, ultimately mounting the pavement on Prat Avenue, where it struck several pedestrians and knocked over bicycles.

The impact left at least two people lying on the ground, with witnesses describing scenes of confusion as bystanders tried to help the injured. Some reported that two people fled the car immediately after the crash, ignoring attempts by passers-by to stop them.

Police launched a manhunt and later located the 38-year-old male driver outside Tak Sun School on Austin Road, about one kilometer from the crash site. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a traffic accident and failing to report an accident.

Security camera footage from a restaurant near the crash site obtained by Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, showed two pedestrians running into the eatery for their lives as another person was knocked down by the private car that sped onto the pavement and past the entrance of the restaurant.

One pedestrian appeared unable to get out of the way in time and was struck, then left lying unconscious on the ground. Several staff members and diners walked towards the doorway to check on the situation.

Authorities said the deceased was a non-Chinese man. The three other victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Lam, who works at a nearby shop, said she heard a loud bang and saw at least two people lying on the ground. They were conscious at the time, she said. She later saw two people leave the car as passers-by tried unsuccessfully to stop them.

Tsui, a security guard at a nearby building, saw two people with bleeding head injuries and two women lying on the ground.