Hong Kong waters have taken center stage on the international sailing map as the 2027 Hong Kong Dragon World Championship presented by Sun Hung Kai & Co. officially commenced on Sunday, marking the very first time the prestigious regatta is hosted in Asia.

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Organized by the Sailing Federation of Hong Kong, China, alongside co-organizers the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club (RHKYC), the Hong Kong Dragon Association, and the International Dragon Association, the week-long championship runs from November 21 to 29. A formal press conference and opening ceremony were staged on Sunday at the RHKYC’s Kellett Island clubhouse in Causeway Bay.

The regatta features an unprecedented turnout of 95 boats and 299 sailors representing 21 nations across Europe, Asia, Oceania, and North America. Germany heads the entry list with a 16-boat contingent, followed closely by host Hong Kong with 14 entries, alongside strong fleets from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan. Demonstrating the fierce level of competition, 20 of the world’s top 32 sailors on the 2026 Dragon Ranking List are competing, with 19 taking the helm.

Star-studded opening ceremony and high-caliber lineup

A distinguished roster of government officials, sports leaders, and international dignitaries attended the opening ceremony, including Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law, JP; President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Dr. Timothy Fok; Legislative Council Member Kenneth Fok Kai-kong; Sailing Federation President Cheung Mei Han; RHKYC Commodore David Norton; and International Dragon Association Chairman Abraham Van Olphen. Renowned actor and Event Ambassador Tony Leung also joined the celebration, welcoming international sailors and wishing all crews fair winds as they navigate Hong Kong’s scenic coastline.

In his welcome address, Abraham Van Olphen highlighted the extraordinary caliber of the fleet, which includes 11 Dragon World Champions, 17 European Champions, 26 Gold Cup winners, 19 Olympians, and four Olympic medalists.

Secretary Rosanna Law noted that hosting the world championship places a major sporting spotlight on local waters, allowing international contenders to test their skills against Hong Kong's distinctive coastal scenery while experiencing the city’s culinary scene and vibrant culture.

Challenging waters off the Ninepin Group

Competition is taking place on the open waters near the Ninepin Group, an offshore race area recognized for demanding weather conditions ranging from fickle light breezes to robust northeasterly winter monsoon swells. Sailors will compete across three main divisions: Overall, Corinthian, and Masters.

Defending and three-time Dragon World Champion Andy Beadsworth of Provezza Dragon, who recently won the 2026 Hong Kong Dragon Asia Pacific Championship, noted that local waters offer a demanding mix of heavy swell and shifting breeze. Beadsworth emphasized that navigating the crowded start line with nearly 100 boats will be paramount, prioritizing clear air and lower boat density over aggressive line positioning.

Also drawing significant attention is Bluebottle, a storied classic wooden Dragon built in 1948. Skipper Graham Bailey, who finished third in the Asia Pacific warm-up regatta, is racing alongside his wife Julia and two young sailors, Will and Cillian. Bailey lauded the Dragon class rule that enables a 78-year-old timber vessel to race on equal terms against modern glass-reinforced plastic craft, noting that the class provides an ideal platform to mentor the next generation of competitive sailors.

Celebrating a 94-year local sailing heritage

RHKYC Commodore David Norton underlined Hong Kong’s deep-rooted connection with the Dragon class, which has been sailing locally since 1932, making the Hong Kong fleet the third oldest active fleet worldwide. Norton expressed optimism for the future of the class, citing new boat builds in the Chinese Mainland and burgeoning Dragon associations across Asia.

Sailing Federation President Cheung Mei Han added that staging the world championship provides a premier showcase of Hong Kong’s capacity to deliver major world-class regattas while cementing its stature as Asia’s leading international sailing hub.