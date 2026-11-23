Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has directed government bureaus and law enforcement agencies to accelerate an end-to-end overhaul of Hong Kong’s building maintenance and safety regimes following a high-level review of systemic reforms after the fatal Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po.

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Chairing an inter-departmental meeting on Monday, Lee instructed officials to fast-track amendments to six major ordinances, mount aggressive operations against maintenance bid-rigging, and ensure new regulatory bodies launch without delay.

A steering committee led by Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki has already implemented 29 priority recommendations from the Independent Committee’s report, meeting every four to six weeks to drive policy execution.

Fast-tracking six legislative amendments

Drafting work on six key statutes is advancing on schedule:

Fire Services Ordinance: The Security Bureau will introduce an amendment bill to the Legislative Council (LegCo) for first and second readings next month.

Building Management Ordinance: Revisions are being finalized following a briefing to LegCo on November 9.

Buildings Ordinance: The Development Bureau will brief LegCo’s Panel on Development on tomorrow, targeting a bill submission early next year.

Anti-Corruption and Anti-Competition Statutes: The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau is preparing joint amendments to the Competition Ordinance, Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance, and ICAC Ordinance to submit early next year to combat bid-rigging cartels.

New regulatory and oversight bodies

The government is establishing three institutional mechanisms to plug supervision gaps:

Building Maintenance Support and Services Authority: Launching within this year. Beginning next month, it will compile three pre-vetted contractor and consultant registers, directly assign certified inspection consultants to owners starting January 2027, and handle project tendering.

Expert Panel on Major Building Repairs: Convening late November to establish macro standards and technical guidelines by December.

Public Housing Building Control Section: Formally established by the Housing Bureau on Monday, replacing the Independent Checking Unit to directly oversee major works across five subsidized estates with dedicated project teams.

321 prosecutions and 163 taskforce arrests

Legal actions across multiple fronts include:

Manslaughter & Fraud: Police and the ICAC have jointly indicted seven individuals and two companies on 25 criminal charges—including manslaughter and conspiracy to defraud—with court proceedings scheduled for January 14, 2027.

Departmental Summonses: Regulators have filed 296 statutory summonses, including 259 by the Buildings Department (chiefly over non-compliant materials), 25 by the Labour Department, and 12 by the Fire Services Department.

Anti-Bid-Rigging Crackdown: A joint taskforce has arrested 163 individuals across two sweeps in November, uncovering fraud and bribery involving over HK$230 million in maintenance contracts.

Resettlement progress and relief fund

Over 96 percent of owners (1,913 households) have signed binding sales agreements to transfer titles to the government, and more than 73 percent (1,456 households) have selected replacement housing.

Key handovers began on November 9, with most of the roughly 530 households moving to estates in Kowloon Bay and Fanling expected to receive keys within two months.

Meanwhile, the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po has reached HK$4.8 billion, delivering ongoing assistance to victims and bereaved families.

Lee reiterated that the administration is resolute in reforming building maintenance systems to guarantee that a similar tragedy never happens again.