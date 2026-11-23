CLP Power will rely on a diversified fuel mix to help stabilize tariffs and safeguard its energy supply against escalating geopolitical tensions, Chief Corporate Development Officer Quince Chong Wai-yan announced on Monday.

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Chong spoke ahead of Tuesday’s Legislative Council Panel on Environmental Affairs meeting, where Hong Kong’s two power utilities are scheduled to present their annual tariff adjustment plans.

She said geopolitical tensions were putting pressure on energy supplies and costs. CLP would rely on a diversified fuel mix to manage its energy needs, safeguard supply and control costs.

Separately, CLP said it would allocate HK$250 million from its Community Energy Saving Fund next year for community support programs, including HK$80 million for underprivileged groups—more than 30 percent higher than last year.

To ease financial pressure on underprivileged households, CLP will increase funding for its electricity subsidy program from HK$50 million this year to HK$60 million. The program is expected to benefit about 93,000 households, around 20,000 more than last year.

About 83,000 households—including low-income families, households with people with disabilities, and single elderly people or couples aged 65 and above—will each receive a HK$600 subsidy. About 10,000 households moving from subdivided units to basic housing units will each receive HK$1,000.

CLP noted that since its launch seven years ago, the subsidy program has disbursed roughly HK$270 million in total assistance, benefiting an estimated 400,000 households.