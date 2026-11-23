The Mark Six jackpot has risen from HK$68 million to HK$73 million ahead of Tuesday's (Nov 24) draw, following the Hong Kong Jockey Club's introduction of a new initiative that allows bettors to collectively unlock higher prize amounts.

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The club is introducing the "Hype Up. Jackpot Up." initiative as part of its Lucky Tuesday Snowball Draw to mark Mark Six's 50th anniversary. Under the scheme, the Snowball amount increases when accumulated betting turnover reaches designated thresholds, potentially raising the estimated First Division Prize Fund to HK$80 million.

The prize fund is determined by the total betting turnover as of 2pm on Monday (Nov 23). It stood at HK$73 million after turnover reached between HK$60 million and HK$70 million. If turnover reaches HK$70 million or above, the Snowball amount will increase to HK$60 million, pushing the estimated First Division Prize Fund to HK$80 million.

According to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, reporters visited several betting branches on Monday to gauge public reaction to the new initiative and ask residents how they would spend the winnings.

A man surnamed Yu, who bought a HK$20 computer-generated ticket, said winning would feel like receiving an unexpected gift. He planned to donate part of the prize to charity, spend some on his hobbies or travel, and save or invest the rest. He said he had no immediate plans to buy a property.

Yu added that he would continue working if he won, as he was currently responsible for a project, although the windfall might allow him to approach work with a more relaxed mindset.

Another regular player, surnamed Choi, said the new initiative would not change his betting habits.

"Whether they introduce this initiative or not, I'll buy tickets the same way," he said, adding that he had bought two computer-generated tickets for Tuesday's draw.

Choi said he bought Mark Six tickets mainly to give himself something to hope for, rather than because he expected to win.

A retired man surnamed Ng said he would consider buying a property if he won, but preferred putting the money in a fixed deposit rather than starting a business.

He said he would leave the winnings to his family, adding that he would not need that much money himself.

The Lucky Tuesday Snowball Draw will take place at 9:30pm on Tuesday. Tickets are available until 9:15pm on the day of the draw.