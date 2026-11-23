The sixth Hong Kong Science Fair has opened applications from primary and secondary school students until November 29, with visiting teams from mainland China and the wider Asia-Pacific region set to join for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation with Sino Group as principal patron, the competition will bring in visiting exhibitors—including from ASEAN countries—to mark the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and foster regional innovation and technology exchange.

Students may enter individually or in teams in the primary, junior secondary or senior secondary divisions, with a supervising teacher. The fair encourages participants to turn everyday observations into STEAM projects through hands-on experiments, workshops and mentoring from professionals.

Judging panel chairman and Hong Kong Young Academy of Sciences president Anderson Shum Ho-cheung said the fair was more than a competition. It helps students develop skills through research, validation and continuous improvement, aligning with national support for Hong Kong’s development as an international innovation and technology hub under the 15th Five-Year Plan.

Since its launch in 2021, the Hong Kong Science Fair has received more than 2,200 project submissions over five editions, involving nearly 9,000 students and their supervising teachers.

The first five editions attracted more than 2,200 entries from nearly 9,000 students in Primary 4 to Secondary 6.

Gold, silver and bronze winners in each division will receive student development funds of HK$10,000, HK$8,000 and HK$5,000, respectively. Teacher leadership awards and school development funds will also be presented.

Gold-winning students in each division will receive sponsorship from the foundation to participate in the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva in Switzerland.

For the first time, the senior secondary division will present Outstanding Research Project Awards, recognizing students’ exploration and research processes. The awards will complement the existing Testing and Certification Special Award.

Shortlisted projects will be displayed at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in June 2027. Winners will be announced at the sixth Hong Kong Science Fair and Award Presentation Ceremony.