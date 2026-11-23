The ex-husband of murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told the High Court on Monday that her partner, Chris Tam Fong-chun, "prefers men," claiming during cross-examination that he himself remained Choi's primary lover until his arrest.

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Testifying for the third consecutive day as the high-profile dismemberment trial reached its 43rd day, 30-year-old Alex Kwong Kong-chi faced questioning from barrister Oliver Davies, who represents Kwong’s father, Kwong Kau.

Alex Kwong, his 67-year-old father Kwong Kau, and his 33-year-old elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit are jointly charged with the murder of 28-year-old Choi on February 21, 2023, inside the ground-floor unit of a village house at Lung Mei in Tai Po.

The trio has denied murder, but all three have pleaded guilty to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of Choi’s body between February 21 and 23, 2023.

Questioned over relationship dynamics

During cross-examination, Davies asked Alex Kwong to confirm whether he was Choi’s primary lover from the time their relationship blossomed right up until his arrest. Kwong confirmed the assertion.

When questioned if Choi cared primarily for him rather than Tam, Kwong replied: "That was true... but don't put it that way, everyone got along very well."

Davies then probed whether Choi and Tam had ever engaged in sexual intercourse. Kwong deflected the question, retorting: "You should ask him [Chris] that. Why didn't you ask him earlier?"

Speculation on sexual orientation

Pressing further, the defense counsel asked whether Tam preferred men or women. Kwong repeatedly pushed back, saying: "Ask Chris yourself," adding that he felt reluctant to answer because it seemed like "feeding gossip for onlookers to munch peanuts on, which is unnecessary."

When Davies pressed specifically on Tam’s sexual preferences, Kwong stated: "He prefers men more."

Asked whether Tam was "100 percent homosexual," Kwong answered: "About 90 percent, maybe not 100 percent. I don't want to answer these things—you should be asking him."

The trial is being conducted in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith.

The prosecution is led by outside Senior Counsel Charlotte Draycott, alongside Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gary Leung Yuk-hang, Senior Public Prosecutors Human Lam Hiu-man and Gabriel Ng Hay-lok, and Public Prosecutor Herman Wan Pui-hin.

Anthony Kwong is represented by barrister Trevor Beel, Kwong Kau is represented by Oliver Davies, and Alex Kwong is defended by barrister Andrew Raffell.

The trial continues on Tuesday.