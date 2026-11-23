The interdepartmental task force targeting bid-rigging has arrested 33 more people over HK$130 million in contracts across 15 estates, with Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung confirming the syndicate's funding chain has been cut off.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, led by police and the ICAC, came after intelligence from a new hotline and undercover attendance by officers at owners' meetings.

Those arrested include contractors, engineering company directors and members of owners' corporations, some with triad backgrounds.

They were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including forgery, conspiracy to defraud, and conspiracy to offer an advantage to an agent.

Speaking at a Monday press briefing, Tang said the latest enforcement action successfully halted two pending renovation contracts worth approximately HK$7.6 million.

He said the syndicate purchased units to infiltrate owners' corporations, manipulating tenders through bribery, intimidation, and collusion with corrupt building professionals.

Taking advantage of property owners’ limited knowledge of building maintenance and regulatory requirements, Tang noted the syndicate falsely claimed that they had received mandatory inspection notices from the Buildings Department.

By fabricating an artificial sense of urgency, the syndicate pressured owners into hastily approving renovation projects and budgets while steering contracts to their affiliated firms.

Investigations also revealed that the authorizations issued by a consulting company falsified several building inspection reports, with some signed while the inspectors were not even in Hong Kong.

In another case, a deceased professional's signature was forged on key engineering records.

Beyond tender rigging, the operation targeted the syndicate’s broader criminal enterprises. Authorities dismantled five illegal gambling dens run by affiliated triad members.

In joint sweeps with the Customs and Excise Department and the Fire Services Department, law enforcement also shut down three illicit fueling stations and 10 underground cigarette storage facilities tied to the same criminal network.

A total of 64 individuals connected to the triad faction have been arrested across all related operations, effectively cutting off the criminal organization’s illicit revenue streams, Tang added.