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HKIA passenger traffic rises 3.3pc to 5.54 million in October

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Hong Kong International Airport handled 5.54 million passengers in October, up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, Airport Authority Hong Kong announced on Monday.

CLP looks to diversified fuel mix to curb tariff hikes amid geopolitical tensions

CLP Power will rely on a diversified fuel mix to help stabilize tariffs and safeguard its energy supply against escalating geopolitical tensions, Chief Corporate Development Officer Quince Chong Wai-yan announced on Monday.

Alex Kwong tells court Abby Choi’s husband knew of their ongoing sexual relationship

The husband of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung knew about her ongoing sexual relationship with her ex-husband and wanted the three of them to live together, the High Court heard on Monday.

Prominent pediatrician Dr. Alvin Chan faces disciplinary hearing over alleged indecent examinations

Prominent Hong Kong pediatrician Dr. Alvin Chan Yee-shing has faced a Medical Council disciplinary inquiry following allegations that he inappropriately examined a male patient’s genitals and made suggestive remarks during hospital consultations.

Ex-lawmaker Chan Kin-por named next Hospital Authority chairman

Executive Council member and former lawmaker Chan Kin-por has been appointed chairman of the Hospital Authority for a two-year term starting next month, succeeding Henry Fan Hung-ling.

Business Today

HKBU, Gobi launch two funds with HKIC backing to boost campus startups

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) launched two new entrepreneurship funds on Monday with Gobi Partners and support from the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) to back campus startups and turn academic research into commercial products.

Hui: yuan poised to become globally appealing currency

The internationalization of the yuan lies not only in payments and settlement, but also in making it an internationally attractive currency for investment and asset allocation, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said, after the world's first exchange-traded fund tracking offshore yuan bonds was listed in Hong Kong on Monday.

Hong Kong to log fiscal surplus of $20.8m in FY2026/27: Deloitte

Hong Kong is expected to record a fiscal surplus of HK$20.8 billion for the 2026-27 financial year, with fiscal reserves set to reach HK$686.3 billion at the end of March next year, Deloitte said on Monday.

The Atlas II to offer 138 units this Saturday

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, will offer its first price list of 128 units for sale this Saturday, with discounted prices starting from HK$3.95 million, along with 10 units to be tendered, the developer announced in its latest sales arrangement.

Manulife to launch Privileged Rates Plus program next month, offering up to 7% rebates

Manulife members can earn a total of 7 percent in rebates under the 2027 Boost Offer of the Manulife Privileged Rates Plus program, launching in December, which encourages members to actively manage their accounts on the eMPF platform and Manulife's mobile app.

World/China

China's second homegrown cruise ship Adora Flora City makes maiden voyage

China's second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, embarked on its maiden commercial voyage from Guangzhou on Sunday, carrying more than 3,800 passengers on a six-day, five-night itinerary to Hong Kong and Hue, Vietnam.

North Korea's Kim says country seeks security, not supremacy

Kim Jong Un said North Korea would strive to achieve "power and capability" to ensure its security and peace but would not pursue supremacy, state media reported on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur otters raise river revival hopes

Beneath a tangle of highway in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, a family of otters rolls around in a patch of riverside sand, delighting the few passersby who notice them.

Bad COP, worse COP: What's next after climate talks fail?

The collapse of marathon climate talks in Turkey has renewed questions about reform of their consensus requirement, and galvanised calls for legal action and ambitious side agreements between like-minded countries.

China's second homegrown cruise ship Adora Flora City makes maiden voyage

China's second domestically built large cruise ship, Adora Flora City, embarked on its maiden commercial voyage from Guangzhou on Sunday, carrying more than 3,800 passengers on a six-day, five-night itinerary to Hong Kong and Hue, Vietnam.