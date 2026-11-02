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NEWS

John Lee welcomes establishment of UNIDROIT's first overseas office in HK as Legal Week opens

NEWS
56 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has welcomed the establishment of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law's (UNIDROIT) first overseas liaison office in Hong Kong, describing it as a decision of profound significance for the organisation, the city, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Speaking at the opening of the five-day Hong Kong Legal Week 2026, Lee said the opening of the UNIDROIT Asia-Pacific Liaison Office would enhance regional engagement and promote a better understanding and implementation of private law.

Highlighting Hong Kong's role as a renowned international legal, trade, and financial hub, Lee noted that the city is the only common law jurisdiction within China, backed by a deep pool of legal talent. 

He added that Hong Kong ranks sixth in East Asia and the Pacific in the 2026 World Justice Project Rule of Law Index, and its strategic location at the heart of the Asia-Pacific makes it an ideal home for the new office.

Lee also pointed out that the Liaison Office can build up its stakeholder network by collaborating with partner organisations in the city, including the International Organization for Mediation and the Hong Kong International Legal Talents Training Academy.

 

John Lee Ka-chiuHong Kong Legal Week 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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