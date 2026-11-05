John Lee brands Joshua Wong as ‘primary culprit’ in undermining HK stability

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu called Joshua Wong Chi-fung one of “the primary culprits” who should be responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

​The High Court sentenced Wong on Thursday to 10 years’ imprisonment for the offense of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security”.

​Lee described Wong, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and their accomplices as “the primary culprits”. “They had obstructed the government’s efforts to promote national education, set up radical organizations, incited students to engage in unlawful acts, and advocated the notions of ‘Hong Kong independence’ and ‘self-determination’,” he said.

​“They further fueled the ‘black-clad violence’ and the Hong Kong version of “colour revolution” in 2019, committing a multitude of egregious misdeeds,” Lee added.

He also said that Wong “repeatedly broke the law, including organizing, taking part in, and inciting others to take part in unauthorized assemblies, unlawful assemblies, and contempt of court, demonstrating his utter disregard for the law.”

​The government said, with “overwhelming facts and evidence”, Wong had no viable defense and was left with no option but to plead guilty, serving as a powerful deterrent to others attempting to collude with external forces and undermine national interests.​

It also emphasized that Wong was sentenced under fair and open judicial proceedings, which demonstrate Hong Kong’s rule of law, as upheld by its courts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Wong’s crime as serious, and urged external forces not to interfere with Hong Kong’s judiciary.

The ministry spokesman said the central government firmly supports Hong Kong in safeguarding national security and cracking down on acts that endanger national security in accordance with the law.

The relevant parties should earnestly respect China's sovereignty and Hong Kong's rule of law, stop making irresponsible remarks regarding the judicial proceedings of the Hong Kong cases, and cease any form of interference in Hong Kong's judiciary or intervention in China's internal affairs, the spokesman said.