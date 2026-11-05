logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee brands Joshua Wong as ‘primary culprit’ in undermining HK stability

NEWS
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Joshua Wong Chi-fung
Joshua Wong Chi-fung

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu called Joshua Wong Chi-fung one of “the primary culprits” who should be responsible for undermining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

​The High Court sentenced Wong on Thursday to 10 years’ imprisonment for the offense of “conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or with external elements to endanger national security”.

​Lee described Wong, Nathan Law Kwun-chung and their accomplices as “the primary culprits”. “They had obstructed the government’s efforts to promote national education, set up radical organizations, incited students to engage in unlawful acts, and advocated the notions of ‘Hong Kong independence’ and ‘self-determination’,” he said.

​“They further fueled the ‘black-clad violence’ and the Hong Kong version of “colour revolution” in 2019, committing a multitude of egregious misdeeds,” Lee added. 

He also said that Wong “repeatedly broke the law, including organizing, taking part in, and inciting others to take part in unauthorized assemblies, unlawful assemblies, and contempt of court, demonstrating his utter disregard for the law.”

​The government said, with “overwhelming facts and evidence”, Wong had no viable defense and was left with no option but to plead guilty, serving as a powerful deterrent to others attempting to collude with external forces and undermine national interests.​

It also emphasized that Wong was sentenced under fair and open judicial proceedings, which demonstrate Hong Kong’s rule of law, as upheld by its courts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Wong’s crime as serious, and urged external forces not to interfere with Hong Kong’s judiciary.

The ministry spokesman said the central government firmly supports Hong Kong in safeguarding national security and cracking down on acts that endanger national security in accordance with the law. 

The relevant parties should earnestly respect China's sovereignty and Hong Kong's rule of law, stop making irresponsible remarks regarding the judicial proceedings of the Hong Kong cases, and cease any form of interference in Hong Kong's judiciary or intervention in China's internal affairs, the spokesman said.

Joshua Wong Chi-fungJohn Lee Ka-chiunational security law

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
National Security police welcome Joshua Wong’s 10-year sentence
NEWS
4 hours ago
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
7 hours ago
Following the appointment of Sir Terence Arnold, the number of overseas judges in the Court of Final Appeal will increase to six
Nomination of Sir Terence Arnold to CFA reflects robust international confidence in Hong Kong's judicial system
NEWS
27-10-2026 15:00 HKT
In mid-September, US media had already pointed out that Mo Ho-yin, a Hong Konger relying on "Deferred Enforced Departure" (DED) to stay in the US, was ambushed and arrested by ICE at Las Vegas airport. It is reported that Mo was eventually released on bail after being detained for 15 days. 
US detains over 12 Hong Kongers, forces voluntary departure, and fits them with electronic shackles as US, UK, and Canada slam gates shut on abandoned 'brothers'
NEWS
20-10-2026 15:00 HKT
Wong Ka-ho (right) allegedly set up a social media page called “YellowInsurance."
Capitalize on others' misfortune: Destabilizing forces arrested for advocating ‘Hong Kong independence’ via Insurance network
NEWS
13-10-2026 12:12 HKT
National Security Department swiftly arrests 8, strictly guarding against extremist ideology infiltrating schools
Spreading '831' lies: National Security Department swiftly arrests 8, strictly guarding against extremist ideology infiltrating schools
NEWS
06-10-2026 15:00 HKT
The United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada have recently tightened their immigration and entry policies targeting Hong Kong residents
UK, US, and Canada perform a U-turn on immigration approvals: Self-exiled anti-China elements scramble desperately to prove their value in panic
NEWS
29-09-2026 15:00 HKT
wo members of the banned organization "Hong Kong Democratic Independence Union", Ng Chi-tung and Chan Tai-sum, previously pleaded guilty to "conspiracy to commit secession" and were sentenced on September 10 in the District Court to 36 months and 38 months of imprisonment, respectively.
Member of 'Hong Kong Independence' group writes prison letter claiming to be duped by 'charlatan'; infighting among anti-China rioters exposes crowdfunding scams to amass wealth
NEWS
22-09-2026 15:00 HKT
The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will release the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (2026–2030) on the 16th of this month, and will simultaneously announce the Policy Address 2026.
Security lays the groundwork, development sets sail: high-level security escorts high-quality development
NEWS
15-09-2026 15:00 HKT
Joshua Wong pleads guilty and awaits sentencing; once extolled as a 'leader,' now reduced to a 'discarded pawn'
Collusion with foreign forces case: Joshua Wong pleads guilty and awaits sentencing; once extolled as a 'leader,' now reduced to a 'discarded pawn'
NEWS
08-09-2026 15:00 HKT
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
22 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
13 hours ago
(Online picture)
Cyclist spotted on Tai Po Sports Ground running track
NEWS
04-11-2026 11:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.