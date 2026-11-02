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NEWS

John Lee to pitch deeper exchanges with mainland on Beijing, Shanghai trip

NEWS
39 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee will depart for Beijing and Shanghai on Tuesday for two major economic events and official meetings aimed at deepening exchanges and cooperation with the mainland.

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The visit will take the city leader to the 29th Beijing-Hong Kong Economic Cooperation Symposium and the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Lee said the trips would showcase Hong Kong's connectivity under "one country, two systems" and reinforce its role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder." 

He added that the visits will further consolidate the city's position as a two-way platform for helping mainland companies go global and bringing in overseas enterprises for new opportunities.

His schedule in Beijing will also include a meeting with Beijing municipal officials and a speech at the opening ceremony of the symposium on Wednesday. 

Themed "Sailing on the 15th Five-Year Plan, Beijing and Hong Kong Building a Shared Future," the symposium aims to deepen cooperation and leverage the two cities' complementary strengths to seize opportunities under the national plan. 

Lee will then head to Shanghai for the opening ceremony of the 9th CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Thursday. Lee will visit the Hong Kong pavilion and company booths, speak at a Hongqiao sub-forum and meet Shanghai officials to deepen cooperation. 

It is understood that Lee will return to Hong Kong on Friday. During his absence, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki will be the Acting Chief Executive.

John Lee Ka-chiuBeijingShanghai

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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