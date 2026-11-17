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'The ber months': Christmas arrives early in the Philippines
08-09-2026 13:24 HKT
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Burst pipe floods 30-metre stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, traffic disrupted
12-08-2026 05:03 HKT
Japanese woman robbed in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room, $15,000 stolen
11-08-2026 04:49 HKT
Triad leader charged with murder over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
04-08-2026 00:54 HKT
Taxi driver found unconscious in Tsim Sha Tsui dies in hospital
03-08-2026 01:23 HKT
Elon Musk warns Hong Kong risks fading away over ultra-low birth rate
16-11-2026 18:16 HKT