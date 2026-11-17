The annual Christmas illumination, titled "Tsim Sha Tsui East Festive Illuminations," kicked off on Tuesday with an illumination switch-on ceremony at the Urban Council Centenary Garden.

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The exterior walls of multiple buildings in Tsim Sha Tsui East and along the promenade were lit up at the ceremony, as classic holiday patterns such as Santa Claus and reindeer glowed over Victoria Harbour.

The Tsim Sha Tsui East Christmas Illuminations will be lit daily until January 3 next year, between 6pm and 11pm.

Rosanna Law

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said that admiring the festive lights in Tsim Sha Tsui East has long been an integral part of local life. She expressed hope that through the lighting ceremony, citizens and visitors can share the warmth and joy of the festive season together.

Law also said that tourism has always been a vital driving force for Hong Kong's economy. As the weather turns cooler and the festive event season begins, authorities will roll out a series of activities including the Hong Kong WinterFest, the New Year Countdown, and the International Chinese New Year Night Parade.