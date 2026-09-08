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NEWS

Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station

NEWS
29 mins ago
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A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads@samilivehk)
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads@samilivehk)

Police are investigating an incident in which a group of 36 passengers allegedly gate-crashed through turnstiles without paying full fares at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station on the night of August 23.

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MTR said it reported the matter to police on September 5 after online footage surfaced showing multiple people tailgating through a wide barrier gate behind a single card tap.

The footage showed a woman tapping a card, after which up to seven passengers rushed through in a single turn. The process was repeated several times, with a man outside filming the group and urging them to move quickly. The video sparked online criticism over the lack of staff intervention.

Police confirmed receiving the report from MTR staff and have classified the case as a miscellaneous investigation. MTR emphasized that it takes the matter seriously, urging passengers who witness potential bylaw violations to contact station staff immediately.

 

Tsim Sha Tsuigate crashing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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