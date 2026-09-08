Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station

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Burst pipe floods 30-metre stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, traffic disrupted
12-08-2026 05:03 HKT
Japanese woman robbed in Tsim Sha Tsui hotel room, $15,000 stolen
11-08-2026 04:49 HKT
Triad leader charged with murder over fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
04-08-2026 00:54 HKT
Taxi driver found unconscious in Tsim Sha Tsui dies in hospital
03-08-2026 01:23 HKT
Three arrested after Tsim Sha Tsui jewelry worker robbed of $500,000 in gold
05-05-2026 18:26 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT