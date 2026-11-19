Tsim Sha Tsui’s main shopping streets remain the world’s fourth most expensive retail locations, with rents of US$1,406 per square foot per year, or the equivalent of HK$920 per sq ft per month.

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According to the report released by Cushman & Wakefield on Thursday, although rents in Tsim Sha Tsui fell about 6 percent year-on-year, the district still holds the top position as the most expensive retail location in the Asia-Pacific region.

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue rose from third place last year to first, with rents of US$2,700 per square foot per year, after a 35 percent increase over the past 12 months.

Hong Kong leads Apac rankings

Meanwhile, Hong Kong took the top two spots in the Asia-Pacific rankings. Causeway Bay ranked second, with average rents on its main streets at HK$869 per sq ft, down 3 percent year-on-year.

Tokyo’s Ginza placed third, with average rents of about HK$778 per sq ft.

Global rent growth slowed

The report noted that rents across the world’s super prime retail streets continue to rise, increasing on average by 3 percent year-on-year in local currency terms.

This is the second consecutive year that rental momentum has slowed, with rental growth shifting down from a peak of 5 percent in 2024 and then to 4.3 percent in 2025, it added.