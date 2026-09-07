British driver arrested for drink-driving after Tai Tam Road crash

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Driver arrested for drink-driving after car flips on Princess Margaret Road
27-08-2026 03:30 HKT
PLA car, police motorcycle collide on Yuen Long Highway
21-08-2026 00:37 HKT
Citybus swerves to avoid child in Central, hitting and derailing tram
20-08-2026 02:25 HKT
Second driver dies at wheel in 2 days as truck crashes into Tsing Yi barrier
14-08-2026 01:53 HKT
3 heavy drill bits fall off truck in Tung Chung, blocking roads
06-08-2026 01:56 HKT
6 injured in Kwai Chung minibus and van collision
03-08-2026 01:55 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT