British driver arrested for drink-driving after Tai Tam Road crash

A 47-year-old British man was arrested for drink-driving on Sunday night after his car crashed into roadside railings on Tai Tam Road in Stanley.

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The incident occurred around 8pm when the car, heading northbound, lost control and struck the barriers. Police found the driver with alcohol on his breath, and he failed a breathalyser test.

The driver suffered eye injuries and was taken to Eastern Hospital conscious.