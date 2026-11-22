The 2026 Election Committee subsector election closed at 6 pm on Sunday, with 5,640 of 5,709 eligible voters casting ballots— a turnout of 98.79 percent.

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The election drew 1,115 candidate nominations and 40 nomination forms from designated organizations this year, with contested races in 31 subsectors.

David Lok Kai-hong, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, and Janice Tse Siu-wa, the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, tipped out the ballot boxes at about 6.30 pm.

Competition was notably intense across all 18 subsectors in the first sector, which covers the industrial, commercial, and financial industries.

As for the professional sectors under the second sector, eight of 10 subsectors saw competition, with social welfare the most crowded — 25 candidates vying for 15 seats.

Five general polling stations were set up at sports centers in Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui, Tsuen Wan, Tiu Keng Leng and Che Kung Temple, along with two dedicated stations at Happy Valley Police Station and Shek Pik Prison.