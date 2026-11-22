Hong Kong's newest warehouse-style supermarket has attracted huge crowds, with queues stretching across six floors at a shopping mall in Kowloon Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Omart, operated by local online shopping platform OB Group, officially opened on Sunday (Nov 22) on the entire 12th floor of MegaBox, covering 20,000 sq ft.

The supermarket adopts a membership-based model, offering bulk-buy deals and wholesale-style prices on a wide range of popular international products. Its offerings include packaged foods, branded handbags, clothing and hand-shaken drinks, bringing a Costco-style shopping experience to Hong Kong.

Large crowds gathered outside the store ahead of its opening, with queues extending from the 12th floor up to the 16th floor via escalators and staircases, according to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard.

The opening comes as warehouse-style supermarkets such as Costco have gained popularity among Hong Kong shoppers, many of whom have travelled north to visit similar stores on the mainland.

To attract shoppers, Omart is offering free one-year Red Card memberships during its first three months of operation.

Hong Kong actor Ruco Chan Chin-pang and his wife, actress Phoebe Sin Man-yau, also attended the opening ceremony as special guests, interacting with shoppers and exploring the store.