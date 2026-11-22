Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen said voters were turning out to cast their ballots in a lively and orderly atmosphere during Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections on Sunday, reflecting the development of high-quality democracy in Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

By 4pm, 5,560 voters, or 97.39 percent of the electorate, had cast their ballots. Turnout had reached 100 percent in several subsectors, including Commercial (First), Commercial (Third), the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong, Industrial (First), Accountancy, Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape, Engineering, Legal, Technology and Innovation, and Grassroots Associations.

Turnout was lowest in the Insurance subsector, at 81.82 percent, with 72 of its 88 registered voters casting ballots.

Speaking to reporters after visiting polling stations, Mak said her team had inspected venues including Tsuen Wan Sports Centre, Kowloon Park Sports Centre and Harbour Road Sports Centre.

She highlighted the Election Committee’s importance to the city’s development and noted the active participation of members of the district administration network in some subsectors, including those serving on Area Committees, District Fight Crime Committees and District Fire Safety Committees.

Drawing on her experience of elections at different levels, Mak said this year’s polls had been particularly lively. Some voters had started queuing as early as 6 or 7am, she said.

At a polling station in Tiu Keng Leng, Mak saw a young voter arrive with luggage after a business trip to Guangzhou. The voter cast a ballot before heading back to work, which Mak said showed that voters understood the importance of their ballots to Hong Kong’s future development.

Mak added that candidates and their campaign teams had conducted their activities in an orderly manner despite the keen competition, which she said demonstrated progress towards high-quality democracy in Hong Kong.

She expressed confidence that turnout would remain strong and reminded eligible voters to cast their ballots before polling closed at 6pm.