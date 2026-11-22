Online backlash has erupted after a video circulated online showing several adults and children feeding pigeons at Repulse Bay Beach, with a boy catching a bird for a photo before tossing it back into the air.

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Two pigeons are seen pecking at the backpack of a woman wearing a pink top. She then scatters feed near the birds. Nearby, a boy in a red jacket approaches the flock, crouches down and grabs a pigeon. He takes it to a woman, who raises her phone to photograph it.

The boy later tosses the pigeon into the air to release it, and several feathers appear to come loose.

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Some social media users speculated that the group were participants in a tour from the mainland and criticized what they described as a lack of hygiene awareness. They raised concerns about the possible spread of avian influenza and harmful bacteria, and expressed distress over the bird losing feathers while being handled.

Under the Wild Animals Protection (Amendment) Ordinance 2024, anyone caught illegally feeding wild animals may receive a fixed penalty of HK$5,000 or face prosecution. Upon conviction, offenders are liable to a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and one year’s imprisonment.