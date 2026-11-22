A man running against the flow of traffic on Tuen Mun Road, holding a child by the hand, has sparked public outrage after dashcam footage of the incident went viral and prompted calls for police intervention.

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The incident occurred at approximately 8.15pm on Saturday, when a driver traveling toward Kowloon near the San Hui Substation captured the dangerous act on the dashboard camera.

In the brief four-second video, the man can be seen leading the child along the left shoulder of the road, running toward Yuen Long. Vehicles, including cars and tour buses, sped by in the dark, heightening viewers' concerns for their safety.

The footage ends abruptly as the filming car passes the pair, leaving the outcome unknown.

The video quickly ignited heated debate online, with some users comparing the man's actions to child abuse. One commenter questioned the lack of immediate response, noting, "People get arrested for watching waves during a typhoon — why not this?"

Many commenters are calling on the authorities to investigate the incident and hold the man accountable.