Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung inspected two polling stations on Sunday as voting for the Election Committee subsector polls started, praising the smooth operations and good order on-site.

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In a social media post, Tang noted that the Security Bureau's Emergency Monitoring and Support Centre has been activated to closely monitor conditions around polling areas.

Officers from the Police Force and the Civil Aid Service have also been deployed to polling stations across the city to maintain order and manage crowd flow.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Election Committee in Hong Kong's electoral system, Tang emphasized its key functions in nominating and electing the Chief Executive as well as choosing certain members of the Legislative Council.

Tang also expressed gratitude to all frontline personnel, expressing confidence that the polls will be completed smoothly under their watch.