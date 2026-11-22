Cathay and the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) will extend their strategic partnership for another three years, with Cathay continuing as the exclusive travel partner of the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

First established in 2023, the partnership will enter a new phase starting in November, focused on attracting more visitors to Hong Kong and encouraging them to stay longer and experience more of the city’s cultural offerings.

Cathay • WestK Jazz Fest

Cathay will serve as the title sponsor of the WestK Jazz Fest, developing it into an annual highlight of Hong Kong’s events calendar and drawing global music lovers.

The two sides are also planning to develop travel packages that combine flights with exhibitions and performing arts programs.

To help bring more world-class artists and exhibitions to the city, Cathay will support inbound and outbound travel by local and overseas artists for the opening of the WestK Performing Arts Centre and other WKCDA programs, as well as continuing to provide air cargo and logistics support for major exhibition loans at M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

Bernard Chan

“By bringing together WestK’s cultural leadership and Cathay’s international reach, we will bring more world-class arts and cultural experiences, artists, and audiences to Hong Kong, while taking Hong Kong’s creativity to the world,” Bernard Charnwut Chan, chairman of the WKCDA board, said.

He said Cathay had supported the transportation of valuable artworks and artifacts for exhibitions at M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, as well as the travel of local and overseas artists participating in WestK programs in the past three years.

Cathay also sponsored WestK Shanghai Week in 2025, the district’s first major showcase outside Hong Kong. The two organizations also jointly launched the “Spirit of Hong Kong – 80th Anniversary Edition” aircraft this year to promote Hong Kong’s artistic spirit internationally, he added.

WestK Shanghai Week

“WestK and Cathay are both rooted in Hong Kong, backed by the motherland, and connected to the world,” Chan said, adding that he was confident the partnership would create further opportunities for collaboration.

Ronald Lam Siu-por, chief executive officer of the Cathay Group, said the partnership reflected the two organizations’ shared mission to connect people, with aviation linking cities and arts and culture connecting people’s hearts.

Ronald Lam

Through its international network, Cathay would bring more visitors to experience Hong Kong’s cultural offerings while helping local artists showcase their work in mainland China and overseas, he said.

Lam added that Cathay supported the government’s development plans, including its ambition to establish Hong Kong as an East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange.

To mark the new phase of the partnership, a model of a Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300ER more than three meters long, featuring the “Spirit of Hong Kong – 80th Anniversary Edition” livery, will be installed at the Quayside Promenade next to the WestK Quay, against the backdrop of Victoria Harbour.