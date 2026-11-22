A flat at King’s Park Hill in Ho Man Tin was burgled on Sunday morning, with valuables worth about HK$250,000 stolen.

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Police received a report at about 11am from a 46-year-old female resident, who said two rings worth about HK$200,000 and HK$45,000, respectively, and roughly HK$2,000 in cash had been stolen from her residence.

Officers have classified the case as theft. No arrests have been made so far.