A total of six Hong Kong films are taking center stage at the 2026 Mulan International Film Festival, which runs from November 21 to December 3 in Toronto, Canada.

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Speaking before the Canadian premiere of "Cyclone," Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Toronto) Director Bill Wong Kwok-piu said the Hong Kong government is committed to fostering the development of the city's creative industries.

The authorities have launched various funding schemes and initiatives that support film production, nurture talent, and encourage emerging filmmakers to create high-quality works and explore international markets.

"Hong Kong, as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, has a vibrant film industry that connects audiences across different cultures and generations," he said.

"Through this collaboration, Toronto ETO promotes Hong Kong cinema and showcases the city's rich cinematic heritage, diverse creative talent and distinctive perspectives to Canadian audiences."

This year, the festival will present a total of 39 films over 13 days, offering audiences a diverse selection of Chinese-language cinema and perspectives from across the pan-Chinese cinematic landscape.

The other five Hong Kong films featured are "Love Massacre", "Full Moon in New York", "Farewell China", "The Illegal Immigrant" and "Homecoming and Going"