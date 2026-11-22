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Voting begins in Election Committee polls as voters welcome greater choice

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Voting for the Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections began at 9am today and will run until 6pm.

Hong Kong-Chile working holiday scheme to launch early next year

A bilateral Working Holiday Scheme between Hong Kong and Chile is expected to launch in the first half of next year, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Sunday.

One killed, three injured after car mounts Tsim Sha Tsui pavement; driver flees

A fatal car accident happened in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday when a private car mounted the pavement, killing one man and injuring three others. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, prompting an urgent police manhunt.

HK films showcased at Mulan International Film Festival in Toronto

A total of six Hong Kong films are taking center stage at the 2026 Mulan International Film Festival, which runs from November 21 to December 3 in Toronto, Canada.

Temperatures to drop to 16 degrees on Wed as northeast monsoon nears

Temperatures in Hong Kong’s urban areas are expected to drop to 16 degrees on Wednesday as a northeast monsoon moves closer to the coast of southern China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Business Today

The Atlas II oversubscribed by over 53 times on first day of check collection

Yuexiu Property's (0123) Yau Tong residential project, The Atlas II, had collected nearly 7,000 checks as of Saturday night, representing an oversubscription of more than 53 times for the 128 units offered in its first price list.

AIIB to open HK office under pact signed with Chinese government

The Chinese government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) signed an agreement on Saturday to set up the bank's office in Hong Kong.

AI ​​industry will likely face a severe funding shortage next year: Elon Musk

Chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, and the world's richest man, Elon Musk, said that the AI ​​industry will likely face a severe funding shortage next year, in a social media reply in response to François Chollet, founder of the Keras deep-learning library.

Nvidia to probe possible Blackwell chip sales to China: Bessent

Nvidia’s interim management team will conduct an internal probe to determine whether the company engaged in improper sales practices, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with US conservative media outlet Newsmax.

One Marina sells 17 flats on Saturday

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, co-developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, sold 17 flats on Saturday.

World/China

French broadcaster apologizes after guests suggest entire Chinese diaspora could be spies

French public broadcaster Franceinfo has apologized after guests on a live current-affairs program suggested that Chinese people living in France could be spies for Beijing, prompting condemnation from the Chinese embassy and French critics.

Tip of the iceberg: PhD candidate reveals reality of China's livestreaming

Many might have entered livestreaming for high pay and a shot at fame, but a recent China Central Television investigation discovered that young recruits often risk humiliation and contract traps.

Mexico's president thanks Chinese female bodyguard after Shenzhen APEC visit

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has thanked Chinese female bodyguard Xu Jin for her support during her visit to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Week Ahead: US PCE inflation, China profits, and Meituan earnings test battered markets

Battered stock markets from New York to Hong Kong face a critical macro test in the coming week, as traders weigh whether sticky inflation will force central banks to stay hawkish despite mounting equity turmoil.