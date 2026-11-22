The "One Social Worker per Household" scheme is here to stay for Wang Fuk Court residents, with support needed for "years, even decades,” Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Sunday.

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His remark came as the deadly Tai Po fire nears its first anniversary, with Sun confirming the services will not be withdrawn.

As residents gradually move into new homes, the welfare chief said the demand for services will ease, but the grief of families whose loved ones never came home may last "years, even decades."

Sun said the scheme is tailored to residents' circumstances, ranging from help with funerals and elderly and child care to inheritance and property ownership paperwork.

Stressing that the scheme has no exit plan, he said support will continue for as long as residents need it.

Three-tier paid sick leave system for injured digital platform delivery workers

Turning to the proposed bill on injury compensation for digital platform workers, Sun said paid sick leave will be calculated on a tiered basis by average weekly working hours in the 90 days before the injury.

Tier 1 will cover those working an average of no more than three hours a day over six days a week, Tier 2 more than three but fewer than five hours, and Tier 3 five hours or more, he explained. Workers would be entitled to up to three months, six months and one year of paid sick leave respectively.

He noted the bill aims to protect platform workers while considering platforms’ affordability, saying operators broadly understood the proposal after discussions.

He added that the law could later be extended to ride-hailing platforms as the new platform economy grows, but food delivery and courier workers will be covered first.