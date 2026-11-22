Voting was underway in the Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, with turnout exceeding 83 percent by noon on Sunday.

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Polling stations opened at 9am. By noon, 4,740 voters, or 83.03 percent of the electorate, had cast their ballots.

The Election Committee is a 1,500-member electoral college responsible for nominating candidates and electing Hong Kong’s chief executive next year.

David Lok Kai-hong, chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission, said operations were running smoothly as he inspected the central command center and the data information center in the morning.

He expressed confidence that the election would be conducted openly, honestly and fairly, with vote counting completed and the results announced within a reasonable timeframe.

Lok said the Election Committee plays a key role in the governance structure of the Hong Kong SAR and carries significant responsibilities. He urged voters to cast their ballots and help advance good governance in Hong Kong.