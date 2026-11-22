A bilateral Working Holiday Scheme between Hong Kong and Chile is expected to launch in the first half of next year, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said on Sunday.

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Speaking on a radio programme, Sun said the deal was signed during last week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, where Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast.

This is Hong Kong's 15th working holiday pact and its first in South America. Both sides will offer 100 annual visas valid for up to one year, allowing youths to experience local life and practise Spanish.

Sun noted about 100,000 Hong Kong youths have joined such schemes, with three-quarters going to Australia. Authorities are discussing similar deals with other South American nations.

On local employment, Sun warned that the unemployment rate for youths aged 15 to 24 jumped to 14.1 percent, exceeding the 10-year average of 10 percent.

To counter artificial intelligence disruptions, the government will launch a two-year Graduate Employment Launch Scheme next spring. Employers will receive up to HK$6,000 monthly per new full-time job lasting at least six months, aiming to create 10,000 positions. A Shanghai youth employment scheme with 50 places will also launch next year.

Meanwhile, a draft bill introducing a three-tier paid sick leave system for injured delivery platform workers will be submitted to the Legislative Council next month.